Firefighters extinguish blaze at former Knoxville College campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Firefighters extinguished a fire at the former campus of Knoxville College late Thursday night.

The fire broke out last night just before 11 p.m. in an abandoned building on Knoxville College Drive.

Flames were coming from a 4th floor window when crews arrived. The building was deemed unsafe for firefighters to enter, so they put out the flames from the outside.

An illegal exited the building and told firefighters of another individual was still inside. However, no individual was found after a search and the ‘all-clear’ was given at 11:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported. investigators are investigating the individual who self-evacuated.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.