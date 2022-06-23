KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An early morning furniture fire at the currently closed Hotel Knoxville in the 500 block of Hill Avenue prompted the response of the Knoxville Fire Department Thursday.

According to KFD Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks, the call reporting a couch fire in the hotel ballroom came in at 1:42 a.m. Crews responded to the scene, finding heavy smoke on the ground level coming from the ballroom area, but no flames were visible. The hotel fire alarm and sprinkler system were also activated.

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

Wilbanks says fire crews made a rapid fire attack into the ballroom area, where they found several mattresses and pieces of furniture on fire. They worked to extinguish the fire and it was reportedly out by 2:05 a.m.

The building sustained minor smoke damaged and moderate water damage due to the sprinkler system, which Wilbanks says assisted crews in controlling the furniture fire to the ballroom area.

Construction workers were also at the scene at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Hotel Knoxville was sold at a foreclosure auction for $8.3 million in March 2020.