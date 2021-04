KARNS, Tenn. (WATE) – Firefighters put out a house fire early Thursday in the Karns community.

The fire was reported just before 2:30 a.m. on Westerly Winds Road.

The Karns Fire Department said everyone inside the home made it out safely and the Red Cross is now administering aid to the family.





A family pet was rescued from the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.