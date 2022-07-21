23rd Street in the Fort Sanders neighborhood near the University of Tennessee suffered heavy flooding July 21, 2022. Photo: Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After heavy rains across East Tennessee overnight Thursday, the Knoxville Fire Department was dispatched to help four people in the Fort Sanders neighborhood near the University of Tennessee campus who were trapped in their apartments.

The Knoxville Police Department said four people who were trapped in their apartments in the 23rd Street area of Fort Sanders were rescued by Knoxville Fire Department personnel.

Knoxville Police said Thursday that 115 23rd Street was closed due to flooding.

Knoxville P.D. video shows heavy flooding in the 23rd Street area of the Fort Sanders neighborhood

Heavy rains and winds reaching up to 30 mph were reported across East Tennessee overnight Thursday. Knoxville Police tweeted the following road closures Thursday morning due to flooding:

S. Concord Street at Painter Avenue

5th Avenue at Hall of Fame Drive

Central Avenue Pike at Irwin Drive

512 Baxter Avenue

Third Creek at Hinton Drive

Knox Road and Fair Drive

115 S. 23rd Street

More than 5,000 Knoxville Utilities Board customers are still without power as of 10:00 a.m. Thursday.