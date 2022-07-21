KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After heavy rains across East Tennessee overnight Thursday, the Knoxville Fire Department was dispatched to help four people in the Fort Sanders neighborhood near the University of Tennessee campus who were trapped in their apartments.
The Knoxville Police Department said four people who were trapped in their apartments in the 23rd Street area of Fort Sanders were rescued by Knoxville Fire Department personnel.
Knoxville Police said Thursday that 115 23rd Street was closed due to flooding.
Heavy rains and winds reaching up to 30 mph were reported across East Tennessee overnight Thursday. Knoxville Police tweeted the following road closures Thursday morning due to flooding:
- S. Concord Street at Painter Avenue
- 5th Avenue at Hall of Fame Drive
- Central Avenue Pike at Irwin Drive
- 512 Baxter Avenue
- Third Creek at Hinton Drive
- Knox Road and Fair Drive
- 115 S. 23rd Street
More than 5,000 Knoxville Utilities Board customers are still without power as of 10:00 a.m. Thursday.