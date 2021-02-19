Firefighters tackle fire inside New Tazewell grocery store

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Firefighters from three different departments tackled a fire that broke out inside an Ingles grocery store along South Broad Street in New Tazewell on Tuesday.

Firefighters were met with zero visibility conditions in the stock room but with some teamwork the fire was put out and the building was ventilated with minimal damage.

A post from the Tazewell/New Tazewell Fire Department said the fire stemmed from a floor buffer being used and then stored next to boxes and other flammable materials.