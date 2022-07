KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire is asking people to avoid Brown Road in South Knox County.

Crews are at the scene of an active house fire at 1029 Brown Rd in South Knox County. The public is asked to avoid this area.

This is the second fire Rural Metro has worked on this evening. The other fire was in the 900 block of Osprey Point Lane in West Knox County.