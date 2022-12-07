SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — With the temperatures decreasing, most people in East Tennessee are trying to keep warm. Law enforcement is helping to prepare the community for the season.

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook about deputies splitting and delivering firewood to seniors in the community. According to the post, the goal was to help the seniors in the area stay warm.

(Courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff’s Office)

“If you have not started to do so already, please remember to begin preparing for the potentially harsh winter (even though we really never know about Tennessee weather),” according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

The Clinton Police Department is also hosting a donation drive asking for winter jackets for children going to school. The police are hoping to help those walking or getting on the bus during the winter season.

The Tennessee State Forestry offers areas to collect firewood for home use with the issuance of a free permit, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s website. Scott State Forest is one of the few with dedicated Firewood Harvest Areas to collect firewood for home use.

The website suggests the following:

Collection along certain roadsides within 100 feet of the road.

In and around designated forest cemeteries.

Old log landings from completed timber sales.

Other areas as designated by State Forest personnel.