Fireworks shows taking place across Campbell County on Friday

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – Six different fireworks shows will take place Friday night in Campbell County.

Six different firework displays from Lafollette-based company Pyro Shows will take place across Campbell County at 9:45 p.m. Friday.

Here’s a look at all those locations:

Downtown LaFollette

Roane State Campus

Springs Dock

Jacksboro Elementary

Cove Lake

Downtown Jellico

The displays, which fall on Celebrate Campbell County Day, will act as a salute to healthcare workers, first responders and other essential workers.

Local radio stations 100.9 and 105.9 will broadcast the show’s soundtrack.