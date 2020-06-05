Fireworks shows taking place across Campbell County on Friday

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – Six different fireworks shows will take place Friday night in Campbell County.
Six different firework displays from Lafollette-based company Pyro Shows will take place across Campbell County at 9:45 p.m. Friday.
Here’s a look at all those locations:
- Downtown LaFollette
- Roane State Campus
- Springs Dock
- Jacksboro Elementary
- Cove Lake
- Downtown Jellico
The displays, which fall on Celebrate Campbell County Day, will act as a salute to healthcare workers, first responders and other essential workers.
Local radio stations 100.9 and 105.9 will broadcast the show’s soundtrack.
