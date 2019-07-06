Fireworks suspected as cause of North Knoxville fire

Flames heavily damaged a house in the 4300 block of Acuff Street early Saturday, July 6, 2019, in a fire officials believe was caused by fireworks. (Knoxville Fire Department)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A North Knoxville home was heavily hurned in a fire that started early Saturday morning apparently from fireworks.

Knoxville fightfirers responded to a call in the 4300 block of Acuff Street off Broadway just after midnight to find flames coming through the roof of a house.

Six people — three adults and three children – self-evacuated and were uninjured.

Residents of the house confirmed to fire officials they had been shooting fireworks prior to noticing the front portion of the home was on fire, the Knoxville Fire Department said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family until a permanent shelter can be secured.

Shooting fireworks is illegal inside Knox County, the fire department noted.