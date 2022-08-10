ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — One of America’s fastest growing grocery store chains will open their first store in Athens this week.

The city of Athens will have it’s first ALDI grocery store opening on August 11. It will open at 9 a.m., following the ribbon cutting. Daily, the store will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The new grocery store is located at 1518 Decatur Pike.

Athens area residents will have a closer location to take advantage of ALDI’s low prices and exclusive brands. According to the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report, ALDI has ranked number 1 in price for 5 consecutive years.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” said Amy Peters, Mt. Juliet regional vice president for ALDI. “We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in Athens and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping.”

ALDI is hosting a ribbon cutting at 8:30 a.m. on August 11. Attendees of the ribbon cutting will have a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card. The first 100 customers will receive a gift card as a part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program.

According to a press release, ALDI is on track to open 150 new stores and become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of this year.