First all-female troop attends World Scout Jamboree

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WATE) – For the first time in over 50 years, 45,000 Scouts from around the world are meeting in the United States.

That’s also not the only thing being accomplished at this year’s World Scout Jamboree – as 62 young women from across the nation are part of a special group also visiting the international event in West Virginia.

The first-ever all-female scout troop from the U.S. is attending a Jamboree. These young ladies, all from the south, were welcomed by the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) to join Scouts BSA units in February of this year. Thousands have become members of all-female local troops across the United States.

The young ladies are from the Southern states of Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Virginia.

The scoutmaster is Linda Myers from Maynardville, TN.

More scouting adventures and opportunities to “unlock a new world,” the theme of the Jamboree, are ahead for the leaders the rest of the week.