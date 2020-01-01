First baby of the year born at Mission Hospital in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Mission Hospital has seen its first baby of the year!

Karen and Bryan Orenchuk, of Black Mountain, found themselves at Mission Hospital in Asheville on the morning of Dec. 31.

Karen’s labor had started about 11 a.m., a Mission Health spokesperson said.

They were sure their daughter’s birthday would be Dec. 31, but instead she became the first baby of the new decade at Mission Hospital.

Lilly Hope Orenchuk was born at 12:46 a.m. on Jan. 1. 2020, weighing in at 7 pounds 5 ounces, and 20 inches long.

Karen and Bryan Orenchuk welcomed their baby girl Lilly Hope on Jan. 1, 2020. (Mission Hospital)

One of the nurses made a footprint keepsake for Lilly to commemorate her birth. (Mission Hospital)

Mom and dad were surprised as she wasn’t due to arrive until Jan. 9, but “she came when she wanted,” Karen said.

The couple was also expecting a boy.

The Orenchuk’s 4-year-old daughter Aria Grace cried that there was “no pink!”

She ultimately was fine with a little sister and is the one who came up with the name Lilly, according to Nancy Lindell with Mission Health.

The Orenchuk’s also have a 3-year-old daughter, Ivory Faith.

Carrying on a tradition since she had the first baby of the year, the mother of the 2014 first baby brought gifts and a card for baby 2020, something that really touched Karen and Bryan.

Additionally, one of the nurses made a footprint keepsake for Lilly to commemorate her birth.

Dad, Bryan, thinks it’s fitting that his new daughter’s middle name is Hope, “A new decade, a new year – there is reason to hope.”