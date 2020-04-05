First COVID-19 related death reported at Blount Memorial Hospital, according to spokesperson

MARYVILLE (WATE) – A COVID-19 patient at Blount Memorial Hospital has died, according to a hospital spokesperson.
Josh West, spokesperson for Blount Memorial, says that no identifying information about the patient is available due to privacy laws.
The patient was hospitalized at the time of death.
“We do extend our sympathies to the friends and family of this patient and thank the teams of doctors, nurses and other clinicians who cared for this patient,” said West in a statement.
This is the first COVID-19 death recorded at the hospital.