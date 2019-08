KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Wednesday marked the first day of classes for UT students.

UT welcomed more than 29,000 students for this new academic year and it’s set to surpass last year’s record enrollment, as more than 6,700 new students are expected to start.

That number includes new freshman students as well as transfer students.

WATE 6 On Your Side welcomes new and returning students – and we wish you all good luck this year! Go vols!