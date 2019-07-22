First day of training for KPD recruits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Monday, 19 recruits and three cadets showed up bright and early for the training academy – starting their journeys to become Knoxville police officers.

Over the next 20-plus weeks, these recruits will take classes in preparing them for everything they could encounter while serving and protecting on the streets of Knoxville.

They’ll cover everything from using firearms to defensive tactics, plus community relations.

The police department saying it tries to adapt its training to meet the needs of the changing community.