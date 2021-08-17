First departments prevent total loss after extinguishing structure fire in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pigeon Forge Fire Department, along with several other first responding agencies act quickly and avoid a total loss of property after extinguishing a structure fire in the early hours of Tuesday.

Pigeon Forge Fire responded to the fire at 3409 Householder Street and found smoke coming from the entire attic space through the front windows.

PFFD along with several other first responding agencies prevented a total loss of the property with their swift work and response. No one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire Chief Tony Watson says, “I commend the cooperation of all emergency responders who worked diligently to stop the loss of this business.”