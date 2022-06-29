KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Randy Boyd and other community leaders are gathering to officially open Knox County’s newest dog park. The public is invited to attend a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the new Beverly Park Dog Park at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The county plans to build another four dog parks within the next couple of years thanks to a contest and grant program initiated and funded by the Boyd Family Foundation. The proposal, dubbed the Knox Neighborhood Dog Parks Plan, was designed to make Knox County number one in dog parks per capita in the nation. The county is currently ranked 29th.

Residents chose to build dog parks at Beverly Park, New Harvest Park, the SportsPark, Powell Station Park, and Clayton Park during a contest in 2020. Specific park locations may be updated if needed.

The Boyd Family Foundation also agreed to donate $250,000 to build the parks. However, they are expected to cost much more, so the county is kicking in an additional $150,000.

The Beverly dog park will be the first to open under the grant program.