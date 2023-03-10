BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The first eaglet of 2023 has hatched at one of East Tennessee State University’s eagle nests.

The eaglet, referred to as BC23, hatched at the Bluff City nest. Another egg at the nest has yet to hatch.

The Bluff City nest is home to Frances, the female, and an unnamed male. A name selection is currently in progress, in which eagle watchers can vote from ten names submitted.

Possible names for the male include Beau, Choate, Crockett, Franklin, Holston and others. To vote for a name, click here and fill out the form. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

To view live feeds from the Bluff City and Johnson City nests, visit the ETSU Biological Sciences website.