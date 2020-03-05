First ETSU eaglet of 2020 hatches in Bluff City

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The first of three eggs in the ETSU eagle nest in Bluff City hatched early on Thursday morning.

The eaglet, numbered BC16 for the time being, hatched at 3:42 a.m. on Thursday.

The eagles who nest in Bluff City, Eugene and Frances, had three total eggs in their nest this season, and two are still yet to hatch.

The new eaglet is Eugene and Frances’ sixteenth eaglet to hatch at the Bluff City nest.

BC16 began pipping and working through the exterior of the egg on Wednesday.

There are also three eggs that have not yet hatched in the Johnson City nest, home of eagle parents Noshi and Shima.

You can watch both nests live by clicking here.