First-ever “LitUp” Festival promotes teen reading in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The first-ever “LitUp” festival took place October 13, aiming to promote reading and the arts for the next generation.

With the help of the Knox County Public Library and other local organizations, a teen advisory board was created to allow teens to offer their input and make sure the event was something they would enjoy.

“We really wanted to develop something with the teens so that they would like it. If we as adults create it, we might create something for us thinking they might like it. But we want the teens to lead the way, we want this to be their festival and it has been. We’ve had a really great engaged group of kids who’ve come out month after month and spearheaded the activities.” said Mary Pom Claiborne, Assistant Director of marketing for the Knox County Public Library.

The festival included author talks, guest speakers, a carnival-style science fair and of course, lots of books. The t didn’t stop at reading. The lit up fest also catered to creativity and critical thinking.

This was the first LitUp festival, but the Knox County Public Library hopes to continue this event going forward.