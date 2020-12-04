First-ever Powell Christmas Market now open

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – The first-ever Powell Christmas Market is now open.
The annual event is happening now through Saturday at Crown College along West Beaver Creek Drive.
There are more than 75 different vendor booths available for holiday shopping along with activities for children, a Christmas Tree Market where families can purchase a pre-decorated Christmas Tree for their home and more.
“This is the first one ever and I think it is going to be a hit and we are going to do this every year god willing,” Temple Baptist Church Pastor Clarence Sexton. “It’s a nice place for people to get out and enjoy and get into the Christmas spirit.”
The Powell Christmas Market will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
- Biden says Trump should attend inauguration to demonstrate commitment to peaceful transfer of power
- 12-year-old boy accepted to Georgia Tech; hopes to become aerospace engineer
- Americans couldn’t resist Thanksgiving travel, data shows
- Texas high school football player attacks referee
- Case managers are ‘unsung heroes’ of COVID-19 hospital care