First-ever Powell Christmas Market now open

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – The first-ever Powell Christmas Market is now open.

The annual event is happening now through Saturday at Crown College along West Beaver Creek Drive.

There are more than 75 different vendor booths available for holiday shopping along with activities for children, a Christmas Tree Market where families can purchase a pre-decorated Christmas Tree for their home and more.

“This is the first one ever and I think it is going to be a hit and we are going to do this every year god willing,” Temple Baptist Church Pastor Clarence Sexton. “It’s a nice place for people to get out and enjoy and get into the Christmas spirit.”

The Powell Christmas Market will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.