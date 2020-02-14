First Lady Melania Trump heads to children’s hospital to celebrate Valentine’s Day with families

PROGRESO, Texas (Border Report) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have begun using controversial biometric facial-comparison technology to screen travelers coming into the United States through a South Texas port of entry.

CBP officials on Thursday announced they started using this specialized facial recognition technology this week at the Progreso Port of Entry, which connects Progreso, Texas, and Nuevo Progreso, Mexico. Nuevo Progreso is a popular town in the state of Tamaulipas where locals and Winter Texans can easily walk over the pedestrian bridge to buy prescriptions, visit doctors and dentists, and shop for trinkets.