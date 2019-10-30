First look: Munday family impact statements

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In what is expected to be an emotional day of testimony Friday, the family of Zach Munday has prepared victim impact statements for the court.

In those statements, Mundays’ mother, father, and brother address Judge Green directly; writing about what the last few months have been like without their son and brother, 15-year-old Gibbs High School student, Zach Munday.

In total, three people entered guilty pleas in Knox County Criminal Court in August on charges related to the death of Gibbs High School student Zach Munday.

Isaiah Brooks, 18, of Tazewell Pike, entered a guilty plea to felony reckless homicide.

Chelsea Nicole Hopson, 18, of Lyle Bend Lane entered a guilty plea to a charge of being an accessory after the fact.

Noel Leyva, 19, entered a guilty plea to a charge of being an accessory after the fact and furnishing alcohol to minors.

Friday, these three individuals are scheduled for sentencing in a Knox County Courtroom, under Judge Scott Green.

Victim Impact Statements

In recently filed documents within the last month, the Munday family provided victim impact statements that detailed what they believe Judge Green should consider when making his decision.

Hopson faces a maximum sentence of six years and Brooks faces a maximum sentence of 10 years.

“Your honor, my family and I are asking no we are begging you to give these two the max jail time,” writes Jeanne Munday in her victim impact statement.

“Zachy* died scared, hurt, and alone with no one that truly loved and cared for him or his well-being by his side. They didn’t just murder my son, they murdered me,” writes Jeanne Munday.

Zach’s father, Josh, writes that he will “never get to see him accomplish any of his goals or live out any dream that he had.”

The statements, filed as part of Brooks’ and Hopson’s files, are intended to persuade Judge Green to implement the maximum sentence for both.

These sentiments, however, are not the same wishes the family has for co-defendant Noel Leyva.

“We are asking for leniency upon Noel”

In a joint statement, signed by both Zach’s parents, Josh and Jeanne Munday, asks Judge Green to consider Leyva’s honesty throughout the investigation from the very beginning.

According to the statement, Leyva called the Munday family the day after the party, they write, “Noel told us the truth of what really happened.”

They continue to outline the events, that they say, led investigators to find Hopson and Brooks mislead friends at Leyva’s home the night of the party.

“If it wasn’t for Noel, there is a possibility that we may have not ever known the truth.”

A timeline: Leyva’s statement

According to Leyva’s statement to investigators, the party held at his house in May 2019 was “going fine” until around 2:30 a.m.

“I helped Munday inside and laid him downstairs on the couch. I tried to help him by getting a towel to clean him up and gave him ibuprofen, but he started to throw up,” writes Leyva.

Leyva says he knew at that time, “I decided he needed to go to the hopistal, and he couldn’t just stay how he was.”

Leyva said he was told Munday would be taken to the hospital. The last time he saw Munday alive, he writes in the statement, is in the backseat of Hopson’s car.

“I told Munday that I loved him and that was the last time I saw him alive.”

Sentencing Friday: “Emotional for the Munday family”

The Munday family’s attorney, Greg Isaacs, spoke to WATE 6 On Your Side ahead of the sentencing Friday for Brooks, Hopson, and Leyva.

Judge Green is also expected to rule on a Motion to prohibit letters that do not meet the requirement of victim impact, relating to letters speaking to the character of Hopson.

The letters include mentors, former employers, and a letter from Hopson’s father.

In it, he writes about the day following Munday’s death, including the day Hopson was questioned by police.

“Your Honor, after she was questioned she contacted me crying. She said she was scared because she told the police a lie about where the party was,” writes Michael Hopson, Chelsea’s father.

He continues by saying the family then contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office “immediately” to tell detectives that she “had spoken with a few hours before she had lied and that she came to me to get in touch with them so she could tell the truth.”

Attorneys for Hopson write in the memorandum that she is a “deserving candidate for both probation and judicial diversion. Despite the wishes of Zach Munday’s family, incarcerating Ms. Hopson is not necessary to protect the public from future crimes or as a deterrence.”

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Munday’ death was completed in early June by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the findings were sent to the district attorney general’s office.

*Note: The quote in which Jeanne Munday writes, “Zachy” is accurate since she wrote the nickname for her late son in her impact statement.