First Middle TN baby of 2021 born at TriStar Summit Medical Center

Harlow Rose Huntington (left) was the first baby born in Middle Tennessee in 2021, born at 12:02 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1 to parents Rashon and Ashley Huntington (right).

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The first baby of the New Year 2021 in Middle Tennessee was born two minutes after midnight at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

Harlow Rose Huntington was born to parents Rashon and Ashley Huntington, weighing in at 6 pounds 12 ounces, and measuring at 18.5 inches long. She was delivered by Dr. Logan Williams. Harlow has a big sister in 8-year-old Hailey Ray Huntington.

Harlow Rose Huntington

Dr. Rhonda Halcomb provided prenatal care and pediatric care provided by Dr. Kimberly Rosdeutscher.

“We are thrilled to welcome the first baby of the New Year. Providing support to a family who is bringing a new life into the world is truly a privilege and honor. The birth of a child is a beautiful way to begin 2021. Thank you for sharing your special moment with us,” said TriStar Health in a statement.

TriStar Health tells News 2 that the next baby was born at 12:08 a.m. at TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center, then another at 1:45 a.m. at TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center. The first baby to be born at TriStar Centennial Medical Center was born hours later at 8:49 a.m.

The mother of the first baby born in Middle Tennessee in 2021, Ashley Huntington, provided a statement to News 2:

“I would like to thank the medical team at Tristar-Summit Medical Center. First, I want to thank Dr. Halcomb who made me feel safe and encouraged through out my pandemic pregnancy. Her expertise and gentle spirit made me feel at ease each time I attended an appointment. Secondly, Dr. Williams, thank you for providing coverage for Dr. Halcomb and delivering my beautiful and healthy baby girl! You came in and ROCKED IT! You listened to me, explained every procedure and collaborated with me to create the birth plan that was most appropriate for my circumstances. You made clear recommendations and executed the plan perfectly! Lastly, the labor and delivery medical team has been AWESOME! Each team member I’ve encountered has been a pleasure to work with and made sure that my family and I received the best treatment and care. I appreciate Tristar Summit Medical Center for everything that you have done for my family. Thank you and God Bless you all.“

News 2 and WATE 6 On Your Side wish the Huntington family and all of the families with new additions today the greatest of luck and success in the new year and years to come.