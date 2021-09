GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Goodlettsville Fire Department and The Nashville Fire Department Hazmat team were on the scene of an ammonia leak at the Tyson Foods Inc. plant Sunday morning.

Emergency responders evacuated the nearest campground and secured nearby areas.

I-65 and Highway 41 were shut down. In an update provided around 8:15 a.m., officials say the hazmat team provided the “all clear” and the interstate reopened.

No other information was immediately released.