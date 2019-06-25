First responders work fire at Western Ave. Hardee’s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department says they and other first responders are on the scene of a fire a the Hardee’s location on Western Avenue and Clifton Road.

KPD saying via its Twitter page that Western Avenue was closed in both directions Tuesday evening, with an estimated reopening of the road at 8:30 p.m.

Knoxville Fire Department saying via its Twitter that the small grease fire at the Hardee’s location was out by 8:00 p.m.

No injures were reported.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update with additional details as they become available.