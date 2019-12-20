First responders share everyday dangers after woman punches & spits on AMR paramedics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An overdose call turned dangerous for first responders this week.

On Tuesday, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overdose in the bathroom at a gas station on Kingston Pike. Deputies say after two doses of Narcan, Pearl Easton regained consciousness.

The KCSO report says Easton became violent and as AMR paramedics tried placing her on a stretcher, she punched one first responder and spit on another.

Deputies say they were able to restrain Easton, take her to UT Medical Center and she’s now facing two assault charges. Easton is due in court on December 27th.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health reports in 2017 about 3,500 EMS workers received hospital treatment for injuries they received in work-related violence.

“If the call is a violent nature, then we’re going to wait on the law enforcement officers to secure the scene and make sure everybody’s in their own corners before we go in and deal with whoever is injured,” said Captain Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire.

Captain Bagwell says on active scenes, emotions and tension can be high, “We’re always cognitive of who’s moving around us. If you watch us come in, one person may actually tend to a patient, another person may keep their eyes out for what’s going on around them.”

When there’s chaos at an emergency, first responders say they remind people to stay focused on why they’re there.

“So, emotions are hard to keep in check. People have to remember that your emotions don’t get you in trouble, your actions do and it’s how you respond to those emotions that gets you in trouble. Sometimes we have to tell people, ‘Go outside, get yourself in check before you come back in,'” said Captain Bagwell.

It’s dangerous and stressful scenarios first responders train for even though it’s hard.

“We try and we put ourselves in situations where everyone in a room is screaming chaotically at you and try to get you to the point where you understand what you’re going to be going through in a live situation. Whether it’s loud or not, it’s noise, it’s interference. It interferes with us doing our job and that’s what we want to prevent because the more focused we can be, the better it is for that patient, “added Captain Bagwell.

Captain Bagwell says while these are troublesome realities, “People do this job because they want to make a difference in somebody’s life and when they dial 911, they’re not ordering a pizza, they are absolutely at the worst possible moment of their life and they’ve called you.”

