First Tennessee Bank warns of phone, email scammers impersonating the bank

A popular Tennessee bank has issued a warning for phone scammers impersonating bank personnel.

First Tennessee Bank says scammers pretending to be from the bank are contacting customers by phone, email and text.

News Channel 11 was told the scammers are spoofing real bank phone numbers, asking customers to verify their personal bank information.

They then use that information to take the customers’ money.

First Tennessee Bank warns they never will contact you directly and ask for information.

If you received one of these calls, call 1-800-382-5465.