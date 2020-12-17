First UT Medical Center workers to get COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Healthcare workers at the University of Tennessee Medical Center will likely get the recently arrived COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday morning.

The state of Tennessee received its first shipment of the vaccines on Monday, but opted to hold back those 975 doses for emergency use in case other vaccine supplies are damaged.

A Nashville surgeon is reportedly the first person in the state to receive the vaccination this week — saying he got the shot because he was involved in the vaccine clinical study put on by clinical research associates. The FDA granted authorizations for those in the study who got placebos to get the actual vaccine.

Reports have indicated that hospitals would be the first in line for the vaccinations. At this point, we do not know whom among staff will get the shots first or when, but we will be there to cover the historic event.

