First vaccinated Tennessee representative recovers from COVID-19; still encourages vaccinations

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee state house representative who was reportedly the first legislator in Tennessee to get the COVID-19 vaccine has recovered after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago.

Republican Representative Dr. Bryan Terry of Murfreesboro says in a statement on his website that he is “one of the first Tennesseans to recover from a breakthrough infection.”

“I have since contracted, and recovered from, COVID through what is called a ‘breakthrough infection,’ said Rep. Terry, “With my health history, it could have been much worse. I’m convinced the vaccine protected my health and possibly saved me from an extensive hospitalization, or death. All Tennesseans, especially those with risk, need to talk to their doctor about getting vaccinated”.

I was the first Tennessee legislator to get the COVID vaccine. A couple weeks ago, I tested positive. While it hasn't been easy, I know it could've been so much worse; and in part, I attribute that to my vaccination status. Read more of my thoughts here>https://t.co/EihmneE92d — Dr. Bryan Terry (@BryanTerry4TN) July 28, 2021

Rep. Terry is the Chairman of the Tennessee House Health Committee and an anesthesiologist. He says in his statement that he feels “fortunate” to not have contracted COVID-19 before a vaccine was made available, and says the vaccine is the likely reason why he was able to recover successfully.

“I often joke and tell people that I may not be the picture of health; however, I am the chairman of health. In all seriousness, though, I do exercise and get my steps in every day, but I carry a few co-morbidities,” explained Rep. Terry. “I recently had a known exposure to COVID and developed some symptoms. I tested positive and went into quarantine. Muscle and joint pains, fatigue, and other cold-like symptoms kept me down, but I never developed the severe respiratory problems associated with COVID that I’m at risk for. I credit the vaccine for helping prevent major problems. I’m still not 100%, but I’m getting there.”

Read the full statement on Rep. Terry’s website, click here.