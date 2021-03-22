Fisherman drowns after falling from Tellico Lake dock

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has confirmed a fisherman drowned on Tellico Lake on Sunday.

A TWRA spokesperson said 49-year-old Tellico Village resident Robert Brown drowned Sunday around 1:15 p.m. after he exited his boat onto a dock and fell into the water.

A Loudoun Co. Wildlife Officer said that Brown and another man had been fishing but headed back due to windy conditions. As the boat approached the dock, the wind pushed the boat off course and Brown jumped onto the dock and attempted to pull the boat into the slip.

Brown fell into the water, went under, and never resurfaced.

Emergency services crews from Tellico Village Fire Dept., Loudoun County Rescue Squad, and Loudoun County Marine Rescue responded to the incident and recovered Mr. Brown’s body at approximately 3:30 p.m.