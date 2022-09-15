LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fishing tournament on Saturday will win one lucky fisher $1000 while benefitting the Campbell County Honor Guard.

The five fish tournament will take place Saturday, September 17 at Lunas Park/White Bridge in Lafollette. Starting at safe light, tokens will be drawn at random, and fishers will report back with their fish before a designated time. Token report times are as follow:

Tokens 1-25 – report by 3:00 p.m.

Tokens 26-50 report by 3:15 p.m.

Tokens 51-75 report by 3:30 p.m.

Tokens 75 and up report by 3:45 p.m.

Entries for the tournament are $25 per person. View the full tournament flyer here.

There will also be a gun raffle and door prize raffles. For the door prize raffle, you must be present to win, but for the gun raffle, you do not have to be present to win.

For more information, call Brandon Shown at 423-907-2440.

The Campbell County Honor Guard is a group of veteran volunteers dedicated to providing deceased veterans with the military funeral rites they have earned and deserve. They provide services free of charge and are supported through donations.