Five arrested in Jefferson City drug bust

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Five people are behind bars after an undercover drug investigation by the Jefferson City Police Department.

The Johnson City Police Department Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit took five suspects into custody without incident Monday after an undercover drug investigation. Four men from Jefferson City and one fromn Hazard, Kentucky were arrested.

Kevin Scott Hillard, 52, of Jefferson City faces three counts of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine in a drug free zone, possession of Methamphetamine and possession of Suboxone with the intent to sell and deliver in a drug free zone

Stephen Marcus Smith, 58, of Jefferson City was charged with two counts of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine

Bailey Dane Crawford, 26, of Hazard, Ky faces one count of sell and delivery of a counterfeit controlled substance.

Conner Patrick Cross, 28, and 37-year-old Brandon Martin Mclaney, both of Jefferson City face three counts of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine, respectively.