UPDATE: Two NC fisherman injured when their boat overturned below Ft. Loudoun Dam

Five distressed whales rescued in Florida waters

Source: WIAT

PINELLAS, Fla. (CBS) – We are following breaking news of whales being rescued. According to the Pinellas County deputies, they are working with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium to help five whales on Redington Beach.

Deputies say the five distressed whales appear to have beached themselves.
The sheriff’s office and the aquarium have set up tents in the water to cover the whales while aquarium staff and Fish and Wildlife crews help the whales.

