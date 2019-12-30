Five-year-old shot in head with arrow

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A 5-year-old girl is recovering Monday after being shot in the head with an arrow on Sunday.

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the girl’s brother was playing with a loaded crossbow Sunday afternoon when he aimed it at the wall and accidentally pulled the trigger.

The girl was rushed to the hospital and taken to Children’s Hospital at Erlanger for surgery.

Officials say she’s expected to recover and she’s already alert and talking.

No further information was available.

