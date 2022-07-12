KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Dandridge Fire Department is remembering retired Fire Chief Garland McCoig who passed away this week.

The 92-year-old former chief died Monday. He worked at the fire department for more than 50 years. He was fired chief for just over 30 years before he retired. He was one of the founding members of the Dandridge Fire Department. He was also a charter member of the Jefferson County Rescue Squad.

Fire officials said they take solace in knowing McCoig is now reunited with his wife, Lois who died in February 2021.

Garland McCoig and his wife Lois (Photo via Dandridge Fire)

“His passing leaves a huge void not only at DFD but to the entire Town of Dandridge. We take solace that Garland has been reunited with his bride, Lois, who was also a staunch supporter of the Dandridge Fire Department,” wrote the department on Facebook.

The flags at Dandridge Fire Stations 1 and 2 are flying at half staff in his memory.