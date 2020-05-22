Flags to be placed on East TN State Veterans Cemetary graves ahead of Memorial Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery is inviting the public to come out and help place flags at the graves of veterans Friday.

It’s happening at the cemetery on John Sevier Highway beginning at 9 a.m.

In order to comply with CDC guidelines, volunteers are asked to space out, use social distancing and bring your own tool to dig the hole for the flags.

Volunteers gathered at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Lyon’s Drive on Wednesday to help place flags at the headstones of our fallen troops.

We’re told the cemetery gates will remain open during Memorial Day weekend and everyone is welcome to visit both state veterans cemeteries in Knoxville.