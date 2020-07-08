Flags to fly at half staff at State Capitol for late musician Charlie Daniels

Fiddler Charlie Daniels attends a press conference announcing him as one of three Country Music Hall of Fame inductees Tuesday, March 29, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. Daniels will be inducted along with singer Randy Travis and producer and label owner Fred Foster. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is ordering flags to fly at half staff at the State Capitol on Friday from sunrise to sunset in honor of musician Charlie Daniels who died earlier this week at the age of 83.

Governor Lee spoke at length during his Wednesday state briefing of Daniels’ legacy and his devotion to his faith.

Daniels, best known for hits such as ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia,’ and ‘Long Haired Country Boy,’ was a singer, guitarist, and fiddler. He performed at the White House, the Super Bowl, throughout Europe and often for troops in the Middle East. He played himself in the 1980 movie ‘Urban Cowboy’ starring John Travolta.

The North Carolina native was a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee and a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Daniels had in recent years suffered from medical issues, including a mild stroke in 2010 and had a heart pacemaker implanted in 2013.

Daniels died Monday morning at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage. Doctors determined the cause of death to be a hemorrhagic stroke.

A memorial service is planned for Wednesday night in honor of Daniels.