Flamingo missing since 2005, spotted living its 'bird' life along the water

AUSTIN, Texas (WFLA) - An infamous flamingo, who has escaped captivity for 13 years, was just spotted along the coastline.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Coastal Fisheries Facebook page, the missing bird was causing some confusion around town after it was spotted and photographed.

But what is a flamingo doing wadding the Texas waters? Well, it actually escaped from a Kansas City Zoo back in 2005.

The jailbird can be identified from the tag wrapped around its long, pink leg labeled "No. 492."

Over a decade ago, Kansas zookeepers forgot to clip the bird's wings, making it possible for the free spirit animal to escape.

The soaring flamingo is known to make an appearance every few years in Texas and has been spotted making pit stops all over the country.

According to the Facebook post, the bird also frequents the state of Arkansas.

Avid bird watchers all across the country say it's a treat to spot the pink feathery creature.

