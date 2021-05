KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Flea Market is making its return on Friday.

Over 300 vendors will be open for business at the Knoxville Expo Center from Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16.

Admissions are free.

The event kicks off Friday at 2 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. Flea Market hours on Saturday run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Click here for more information.