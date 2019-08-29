Flies, gnats lead to call for pest control at Pigeon Forge restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At the lowest scoring restaurant this week, the inspector found a number of risk factor violations, including potential problems that could cause food-borne illnesses.

There are half a dozen critical violations marked down on the health report.

Little Tokyo restaurant on Teaster Lane in Pigeon Forge scored a 67, a failing score. A score below 70 is considered “unsanitary” by the health department.

Several of the violations checked off in the state report pertain to supervision, hygiene practices and the protection of food.

Bugs were found in the kitchen. Flies were buzzing around in the food preparation area and gnats were found at the sushi bar. The restaurant’s pest control company was called.

When asked the person in charge had no knowledge of health rules and could not answer some simple questions.

Raw beef and raw chicken were found stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler. The floor in the cooler was heavily soiled with food debris, according to the report.

The inspector also wrote the cook had long facial hair, which is OK, but he was not wearing a beard net.

Little Toyko has been reinspected and the failing grade has been upgraded from a 67 to a 91.

The next lowest grade is a 73 at the McDonald’s on the Parkway in Gatlinburg. The 73 is a passing score.

Violations included live roaches on top of the hamburger cooler, dead roaches in a storage area and flies in the kitchen. The inspector watched an employee at the front register handle ice cream with her bare hands. Gloves are required when handling food.

The men’s restroom was dirty. The inspector said the vanity was “very dirty.” The restaurant will be reinspected soon.

