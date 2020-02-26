Flood damage closes Rankin boat launch on Douglas Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The boat launch near Rankin bridge where the Pigeon and French Broad rivers flow into Douglas Lake has been temporarily closed.
Flooding over the last month has caused the ramp at Rankin Access to buckle according to a Facebook post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. The agency’s engineering department plans to make the repairs.
There is no timeframe for completion.
