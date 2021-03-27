Flooding reported as severe storms moved through Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several communities in Middle Tennessee saw heavy flood waters during severe weather Saturday.

Sarah Hedden posted a photo of a car submerged near Leiper’s Fork/Franklin in Williamson County.

🚨VIEWER PIX: Sarah Hedden sent @WKRN this photo from Leiper’s Fork/Franklin. You can see a vehicle submerged in the water. pic.twitter.com/fJAMGnGkxH — Alex Corradetti (@AlexCorradetti) March 27, 2021

Our list of flooded roadways across Williamson County can be found here: https://t.co/FdlIUUm4u6



As roadways reopen, they will be taken off of the list.



NOTE: This is only a list of first responder identified roads. If you must travel, use caution no matter where you drive. pic.twitter.com/dwSim31hpw — Williamson County Emergency Management Agency (@WCTNEMA) March 27, 2021

Spring Hill Police also tweeted a photo of roads flooding near Old Kedron Road.

Williamson County is also reporting its share of flooded roads Saturday. Click here for the latest list of affected roads.

Tennessee Highway Patrol in Cookeville also tweeted about the roads flooding Saturday morning:

With all the rain, don’t chance crossing water over the road. The water is moving at a shift pace and could move you off the road way. #savinglives pic.twitter.com/6X0rhTm9MX — THPCookeville (@THPCookeville) March 27, 2021

There is also heavy flooding near the Belle Meade Mansion.

The Dickson County Sheriff told News 2 one low water bridge impassable right now and if they receive five inches of rain later, there will likely be more problems.

Stay with our meteorologists for the latest weather coverage. Click here for our interactive radar.