Flooding reported as severe storms moved through Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several communities in Middle Tennessee saw heavy flood waters during severe weather Saturday.
Sarah Hedden posted a photo of a car submerged near Leiper’s Fork/Franklin in Williamson County.
Spring Hill Police also tweeted a photo of roads flooding near Old Kedron Road.
Williamson County is also reporting its share of flooded roads Saturday. Click here for the latest list of affected roads.
Tennessee Highway Patrol in Cookeville also tweeted about the roads flooding Saturday morning:
There is also heavy flooding near the Belle Meade Mansion.
The Dickson County Sheriff told News 2 one low water bridge impassable right now and if they receive five inches of rain later, there will likely be more problems.
