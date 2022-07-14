GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — After hundreds of people were evacuated from the Greenbrier Campground Tuesday night, many campers lost their belongings, and even vehicles were destroyed. Mallory Bole and her husband were among the visitors that had to evacuate, but unlike some of the others, an item they lost had a price tag of sentimental value.

It was Bole’s engagement ring and wedding band. A symbol of love and all that she and her husband have been through. This is why the fight to get to safety was so important.

“We’re both in recovery from drug addiction and when I called my mom and she said, ‘Oh my gosh I didn’t lose you to the drugs, I don’t want to lose you to this,'” Bole said. It was a conversation that played over and over in her mind while water rushed through the encampment.

The couple was at the Greenbrier Campground where they were vacationing. After the rain began Tuesday night, they tried to go to bed, but Bole felt that something wasn’t right.

“It’s probably a little after 10 at this point and I said to him (her husband), ‘boy that water sounds like it’s really rushing,’ because we were right on the river. Our campsite was just probably about 100 feet from the river,” she said.

Soon, what Bole was questioning became clear.

“It was no more than 10 minutes after we said that, that one of the campers who was probably about 200 feet away from us, came and knocked on our tent and said, ‘hey you need to get out right now, my tent is floating,” Bole said.

Only thinking about getting to safety and getting back to their kids, Bole and her husband grabbed what they could and quickly and moved to high ground.

“My husband had lost his legs to hypothermia, so we know now how to be more cautious,” she said.

Right as they got away from the rushing water, that’s when Bole realized she was missing her ring.

“It was right after I watched our tent float away that I said to him, ‘Oh my god, my wedding ring is in there. My engagement ring and my wedding band are in the tent,” Bole said.

That amongst other things, like their rental car, was damaged or destroyed.

“I don’t know what we’re going to have to pay for the rental car, and I’m in college, I do college online and so my computer is really important, so if it’s ruined, I have to hurry and buy another one, I have a midterm exam on Sunday, my school book got ruined, so obviously those finances have to come before a wedding ring,” Bole said.

Through the adversities, Bole said if there’s one thing she’s learned, it’s that there is more to life than a ring on your finger.

“You know with being in recovery I try to live with gratitude and humbleness because that’s what they teach us,” Bole said. “It just really taught me even more, make sure you hug your loved ones and tell them you love them every chance you get because you don’t know when stuff like this is going to happen.”

There haven’t been any reported findings of the ring, and the couple has made it back to Florida hoping to get back up on their feet soon enough.