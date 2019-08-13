Florida driver was going more than 60 mph in a 15-mph school zone, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police say a driver was traveling 64 mph in a 15-mph school zone.

Officers spotted the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near Southside Elementary Tuesday morning, according to police.

“This is nearly four times the speed limit,” police said in a message on Facebook.

‪This is not okay.‬‪Officers working the school zone at Southside Elem today stopped a driver going 64mph in a 15mph… Posted by Sarasota Police Department on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Police said the driver was issued a citation and an automatic court date.

‪”The safety of our children is our #1 priority. Please slow down,” the post continued.

