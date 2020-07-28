Florida man accused of using COVID-19 relief funds to buy Lamborghini

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (WFLA) — A Florida man has been charged with obtaining $3.9 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans and using it to buy a sports car and other luxury items in Miami Beach.

The U.S. Department of Justice said a criminal complaint was made against 29-year-old David T. Hines of Miami, Florida. The complaint alleges that Hines sought approximately $13.5 million in PPP loans on behalf of different companies and made numerous false statements to do so.

Hines was approved and awarded $3.9 million in loans.

The complaint further alleges that within days of receiving his PPP funds, Hines purchased a 2020 Lamborghini Huracan sports car for approximately $318,000. The 29-year-old is also accused of not making the payroll payments he claimed on his loan applications. He did, however, allegedly make purchases at luxury stores and resorts in Miami Beach.

Authorities seized the Lamborghini and $3.4 million from various bank accounts upon Hines’ arrest.

PPP funding is one source of relief provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act enacted on March 29. The act authorized up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses through the PPP. Congress approved an additional $300 billion toward PPP in April.

Hines was charged with one count of bank fraud, one count of making false statements to a financial institution and one count of engaging in transactions in unlawful proceeds.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Sevier County schools to discuss reopening Monday

Pelosi: GOP in 'disarray' over COVID rescue bill

Positive COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School

McEnany: Schools, teachers considered 'essential'

Biden: Trump won't do 'hard work' to open schools

Knoxville Chamber releases June COVID-19 economic impact survey

Nashville doctor: Reopening schools too quickly may be dangerous

Pandemic impacting girls' soccer season

Regal pushes back reopening date again

Hamblen Co. Schools pushes back start date by more than a month

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kinncanon: 'We have to take action as a community against the spread of COVID-19'

Knox County Health Department briefing on coronavirus on Friday, July 24, 2020

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Hamblen County Schools delay start of semester to September

Trump says some schools may need to delay opening

AMC Theatres postpones reopening again as summer blockbusters are delayed due to coronavirus

'Face It. Masks Fight COVID-10' campaign

New projections on hospital capacity discussed by Knox Co. Board of Health

Fauci: US needs to 'regroup' amid virus surge

Food City: Mask mandate for customers to begin July 23

NCAA lays out plan for playing but warns of surging pandemic

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter