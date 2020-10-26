Florida man received $1.9 million in coronavirus relief funds, used money to buy Mercedes, prosecutors say

TAMPA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — A Florida man who received more than $1.9 million in coronavirus relief funds is accused of using a fake business to apply for a Payroll Protection Program loan and using the money to purchase a luxury car and a pickup truck, prosecutors revealed on Friday.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Tampa says 48-year-old Keith William Nicoletta was arrested last week and charged with bank fraud and illegal monetary transactions.
Prosecutors accuse Nicoletta of falsely claiming on a loan application that he had a scrap metal business with 69 employees and a monthly payroll of more than $760,000.
Nicoletta obtained the PPP loan in May, which was part of the coronavirus relief package unveiled in March. Prosecutors said he reported no employee wages to the state of Florida in 2019 or 2020.
“None of the money was used for payroll,” prosecutors said in a news release.
After securing the loan, Nicoletta transferred the money between several bank accounts and withdrew $100,000 in cash, prosecutors said. Nicoletta also purchased a 2020 Mercedes for $105,000 and a Ford truck for $66,000. He also wired over $500,000 to a property management company, according to prosecutors.
Nicoletta faces up to 40 years in federal prison.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Total COVID-19 cases near 175K, deaths now stand at 2,097 in the state
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Greene County mayor extends mask mandate through September 30
- Video and pictures of packed house party near KU campus spark concern as virus cases rise
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Two weeks into September, state has seen a 12.48% increase in COVID-19 cases and a 19.56% increase in deaths
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports smallest 1-day increase in new cases so far in September
- Oxford and AstraZeneca resume coronavirus vaccine trial
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Total COVID-19 cases reach 171,824 with 933 new cases reported Sunday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 204 as Knox County reports 121 new cases & no new deaths
- As Trump played down virus, health experts’ alarm grew
- Dakotas lead US in virus growth as both reject mask rules
- Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 deaths hit 2,064 with 39 new ones reported Saturday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 229 as Knox County reports 189 new cases & 3 new deaths
- As restaurants, bars re-open amid coronavirus, CDC study urges caution
- Ohio college students test positive for coronavirus, throw party