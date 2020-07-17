Florida woman injured in Dollywood incident

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida woman was injured during a recent trip to Dollywood and her family is speaking out about the incident.

On Saturday Jamie Hewitt, 29, was at Dollywood in Tennessee when she and two other patrons were struck by a large chain that came loose from the Mystery Mine roller coaster.

“My family and I were walking under the coaster when we heard a loud pop,” Hewitt’s brother Justin wrote on social media. “Three people were hurt, my sister included, but it took an upwards of 15 minutes before people received the attention by the park EMTs that was needed. The roller coaster made up to 4 more passes before they shut it down.”

The chain that is believed to have hit the Dollywood patrons is seen here. Photo by Justin Hewitt.

Justin Hewitt added that the emergency medical response was slow and that the EMTs did not seem prepared to deal with seriously injured patrons.

“The thing that blew my mind was the lack of urgency from any of the staff or EMTs at the park to respond to the injured and respond to shutting down the roller coaster,” he added.

Jamie Hewitt was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for her injuries. She is now recovering at her home.

“At approximately 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, an item used as themed decoration in the Wilderness Pass area of the park, fell and struck three guests walking below,” Dollywood officials wrote in a statement to News 13.

“This was not a ride related incident. The patients were evaluated and stabilized by first responders and paramedics from the Dollywood Safety Department at the scene. They were transported to the hospital via ambulance.

“The park cooperated with a routine incident investigation by the Pigeon Forge Police Department.”

