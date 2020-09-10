Florida woman killed in motorcycle crash on Cherohala Skyway

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – One woman was killed in a motorcycle crash on Cherohala Skyway on Wednesday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a motorcyclist traveling east on Cherohala Skyway in Monroe County lost control while making a turn. The motorcycle slid on its side into the guardrail before coming to a stop.

Passenger Debra Meek, 63, from Pensacola, Florida, was killed in the crash. The driver of the motorcycle was injured.

Both Meek and the driver were wearing helmets during the crash.