Flower and Food Festival brings 500,000 blooms to Dollywood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood is ready to bloom.

The Pigeon Forge theme park’s Flower & Food Festival begins Friday, April 23. More than 500,000 flowers will make up displays portraying various animal scenes, a butterfly umbrella, and Dolly Parton’s mother quilting the Coat of Many Colors will be seen across the park.

Guests also are greeted by an “umbrella sky” when arriving at the park.

In addition to the beautiful flowers, a full menu of items inspired by spring in the Smokies will be able to be enjoyed. Among the new offerings in 2021 is the Flower & Food Festival dining pass, which allows guests to partake in multiple items at a number of culinary locations during the event.

A number of performances and shows are also highlighted during the festival. Headlining acts like Matthew West, Big Daddy Weave, I AM THEY, Rebecca St. James, Sidewalk Prophets, the Rhett Walker Band, and Triumphant Quartet will be featured inside the Celebrity Theater every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors should note that Dollywood implemented new COVID-19 safety guidelines this week including the addition of “mask-optional spaces.”

The festival runs through June 7.